Njoku had the cast removed from his broken wrist suffered in a Week 2 win over the Jets, George M. Thomas and Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal report.

Njoku, who is on the injured reserve list, is optimistic he'll be back this season. The earliest he can return is Week 12, Nov. 24, against the Dolphins. With injuries mounting at tight end -- Pharaoh Brown is in the concussion protocol and Ricky Seals-Jones left Sunday's contest with a knee injury -- designating Njoku as one of the team's injured-reserve returnees seems likely.