Njoku hauled in all four of his targets for 25 yards during Thursday's preseason 5-0 win over the Eagles.

Njoku was able to get back into the box score after being held without a reception in the team's second preseason game last week. The second-year tight end has shown good chemistry with both Tyrod Taylor (wrist) and Baker Mayfield in training camp and preseason game action, and there should be little that holds him back from breaking out in 2018, especially if he secures an every-down role.