Njoku (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku has often been listed with knee injuries on Browns practice reports he suffered a knee issue Week 16 of last season, but he's missed only one game (Week 7) of the current campaign. He's mostly been silent in five appearances since then, tallying a 9-69-2 line on 11 targets as opposed to rookie Harold Fannin's 19-215-2 line on 31 targets during that same span. Njoku thus will continue to play second fiddle to Fannin in Week 14.