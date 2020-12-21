Njoku (knee) is active for Sunday night's game against the Giants, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
A sudden practice absence Friday placed Njoku's Week 15 status in question, but coach Kevin Stefanski alleviated concerns by subsequently stating that he expected the 24-year-old to play. Having since supported his coach's intuition by clearing the injury report in time for kickoff, Njoku will look to build on a three-catch, 45-yard Week 14 performance against the Ravens. He'll get work at the tight end position alongside Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper, the latter of whom gained clearance to play Sunday evening after being limited during the week with a neck injury.