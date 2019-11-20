Browns' David Njoku: Cleared for contact
Njoku (wrist) has been cleared for full contact in his return to practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns designated Njoku as one of their two players that can return from injured reserve. The tight end is eligible to be activated for Sunday's game against Miami, and his immediate clearance for contact suggests he has a decent shot to play. The Browns have deployed a rotation at tight end ever since Njoku broke his wrist in mid-September, with Ricky Seals-Jones, Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson combining for 21 receptions, 278 yards and five touchdowns on 31 targets over the past eight games.
