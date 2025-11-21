Njoku (knee) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday as he manages a knee issue, but the tight end's return to Friday's session paves the way for him to play against Las Vegas on Sunday. In the process, he'll remain a key target alongside fellow TE Harold Fannin, as well as WRs Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, in a Week 12 offense that will be helmed by Shedeur Sanders, who will be making his first career regular-season start at QB, with Dillon Gabriel (concussion) out.