Browns' David Njoku: Cleared for Week 14
Njoku (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Since he was able to practice in limited fashion on back-to-back days to open the Browns' Week 14 preparations, Njoku never seemed in major jeopardy of missing game action. Njoku's fantasy value peaked when he earned double-digit targets in both Weeks 5 and 6, but he's earned no more than six looks in any of the Browns' subsequent six contests.
