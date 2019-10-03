Njoku said Thursday that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and has turned his focus exclusively to rehabbing his fractured wrist, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku sustained the two injuries on a hard hit from the Jets' Nate Hairston on Sept. 16, resulting in his placement on injured reserve four days later. The tight end was able to avoid surgery to address the wrist issue, keeping hope alive for him to return later this season if he hits no unexpected snags in his rehab. The Browns won't be able to bring him back from IR until at least their Nov. 24 game against the Dolphins in Week 12.