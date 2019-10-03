Browns' David Njoku: Cleared of concussion
Njoku said Thursday that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and has turned his focus exclusively to rehabbing his fractured wrist, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Njoku sustained the two injuries on a hard hit from the Jets' Nate Hairston on Sept. 16, resulting in his placement on injured reserve four days later. The tight end was able to avoid surgery to address the wrist issue, keeping hope alive for him to return later this season if he hits no unexpected snags in his rehab. The Browns won't be able to bring him back from IR until at least their Nov. 24 game against the Dolphins in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...