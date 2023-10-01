Njoku (arm/face) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Njoku was a late addition to the injury report Saturday after he reportedly suffered burns to his arm and face during a home accident. According to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Njoku was sporting a covering on the bottom of his face in pregame warmups, but wearing a helmet and uniform otherwise doesn't look to be anything that will put him in too much discomfort. The 27-year-old should be ready to handle his normal role as the Browns' top tight end, though he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson with regular starter Deshaun Watson (shoulder) inactive for the contest.