Browns' David Njoku: Cleared to play Sunday
Njoku (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.
Njoku has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late, but he is coming off a solid effort in Week 12's win over the Bengals, in which he hauled in all five of his targets for 63 yards and a TD, while seeing action on 43 of the Browns' 64 snaps on offense. The Texans are on an eight-game roll, but working in Njoku's favor this weekend is that Houston has had a hard time stopping opposing tight ends over its last three outings.
