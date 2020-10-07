The Browns designated Njoku (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction opens up a 21-day window during which the Browns can evaluate Njoku in practice, but he isn't expected to require the full period before Cleveland adds him back to the 53-man roster. Since Njoku has already missed Cleveland's last three games, he'll be eligible to play Sunday against the Colts, assuming his sprained knee responds well to practice. Though Austin Hooper sits atop the Browns' depth chart at tight end, Njoku was more involved in the passing game of the two in his lone appearance Week 1 in Baltimore, hauling in all three of his targets for 50 yards.