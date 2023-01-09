Njoku recorded four receptions on five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Steelers.

Njoku finished second on the team in both targets and receptions, behind only Nick Chubb. He hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to tally the first score by either team in the game. With Sunday's effort, Njoku will close the 2022 season with a career-high 58 receptions despite playing in only 14 games. He'll likely continue to see a significant role in the offense in 2023, pairing with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as the Browns' top pass catchers.