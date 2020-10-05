Njoku (knee) confirmed via his official Twitter account Monday that he's eligible to be activated for Week 5's matchup against the Colts.

Njoku has spent the last three weeks on injured reserve nursing an MCL sprain, but he appears optimistic to return versus Indianapolis. Despite only playing 23 percent of snaps before injuring his knee Week 1, Njoku hauled in all three of his targets for 51 yards and a score. The 2017 first-round pick's role behind Austin Hooper may not allow him consistent weekly fantasy production, but he'll always retain upside in the red zone. The Browns have yet to officially designate him for activation from IR.