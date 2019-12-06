Coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday that Njoku (wrist) is "healthy and ready to go," but the Browns haven't decided whether to activate him from injured reserve ahead of this weekend's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A final decision on Njoku's Week 14 status should come before Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, the deadline for teams to activate players designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday games. Njoku has been taking full contact since he resumed practicing Nov. 20, but the Browns would have the luxury of waiting until Dec. 11 to activate him if they don't feel he's quite ready to play against Cincinnati. Whenever he's reinstated, Njoku will likely take over as the clear No. 1 tight end, as the Browns have essentially taken a committee approach to the position since he landed on IR.