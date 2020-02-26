General manager Andrew Berry suggested the Browns are likely to pick up Njoku's fifth-year contract option for 2021, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

It wouldn't actually be much of a commitment, as Njoku's draft position (29th overall) and football position (TE) both serve to limit the cost of the fifth-year option, which, in any case, is guaranteed for injury only. Berry did say he envisions Njoku as part of the Browns' future, a sentiment echoed by new head coach Kevin Stefanski. It's no secret Njoku clashed with former coach Freddie Kitchens, failing to regain a significant role after he was out for two months with a broken wrist in 2019. The young tight end was promising but inconsistent in 2017 and 2018, alternating between ugly drops and big plays. With Njoku turning 24 this summer, the Browns believe he still has time to harness the immense physical gifts he displayed at the 2017 combine -- a 4.64 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds.