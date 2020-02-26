General manager Andrew Berry suggested Tuesday that the Browns are likely to pick up Njoku's fifth-year contract option for 2021 this spring, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

It wouldn't actually be much of a commitment, as Njoku's draft position (29th overall) and football position (tight end) both serve to limit the cost of the fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only. Berry said he envisions Njoku as part of the Browns' future, a sentiment echoed by new head coach Kevin Stefanski. It's no secret Njoku clashed with former coach Freddie Kitchens, failing to regain a significant role after he was out for two months with a broken wrist in 2019. The young tight end was promising but inconsistent in 2017 and 2018, often alternating ugly drops and big plays. With Njoku set to turn 24 this summer, the Browns believe he still has time to harness the immense physical gifts he demonstrated at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine -- a 4.64 40-yard-dash time, a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 133-inch broad jump, all strong numbers for a player measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds.