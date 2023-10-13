Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer notes that Njoku (face/hand) is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Njoku, who suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident last week, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and it appears as though the tight end is in line to be sidelined in Week 6. Njoku's status will be officially clarified once the Browns' Friday injury report is posted, but if he is unavailable this weekend, Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant would be next up for Cleveland's TE reps versus San Francisco.