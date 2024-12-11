Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Njoku (hamstring) won't practice and is considered day-to-day, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku will have two more opportunities to increase his activity level at practice head of Sunday's matchup against Kansas City. The starting tight end has scored three touchdowns in his last two appearances, with a total of 16 catches for 94 yards (on 30 targets) in those contests. If he were to miss any time, Jordan Akins would figure to start at tight end for the Browns.