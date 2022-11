Njoku (knee) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per coach Kevin Stefanski, Njoku's current knee issue is different than the one listed on last week's injury report. In any case, the tight end's status is now worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Njoku ends up out or limited this weekend, Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown would be in line to log added snaps in Week 13.