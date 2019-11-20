Browns' David Njoku: Designated to return from IR
Njoku (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve, with Wednesday marking his return to practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Njoku broke his wrist Week 2 and now has met the minimum IR requirement of eight missed games. He's eligible to be reinstated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's matchup with Miami, but the Browns will first want to monitor his progress in practice. The team has been using a rotation at tight end since mid-September, with Ricky Seals-Jones, Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson combining for 21 receptions, 278 yards and five touchdowns on 31 targets over the past eight games. Njoku should take over most of the TE targets once he has full clearance, though it's possible the Browns scale back his workload initially.
