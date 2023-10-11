Njoku (face/hand) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Njoku suffered burns to his face and hand in late September, but he played through the injuries in the 28-3 Week 4 loss to the Ravens and registered a season-high six catches. Despite previously playing through the burns, Njoku's still bothered by them coming out of Cleveland's Week 5 bye. Among those joining Njoku on the sidelines Wednesday was quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), though both key offensive starters will have two more opportunities to practice before the Browns host the 49ers on Sunday.