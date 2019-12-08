Browns' David Njoku: Draws start in return
Njoku will start at tight end for the Browns in their Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.
Njoku has seen just 76 total snaps this season, as he's been sidelined since Week 2 against the Jets due to a broken wrist. The third-year player was activated from the IR on Saturday, however, and Cleveland will waste no time getting him back into action. Njoku has favorable fantasy matchups both this week and next, but it's unclear if there will be any rust to shake off after this much time on the sidelines. Working in his favor against the Bengals is the fact that fellow tight end Demetrius Harris will be inactive with a shoulder injury, leaving Njoku to lead the way if he's able, though Ricky Seals-Jones and Stephen Carlson are still on hand to provide depth.
