Njoku secured six of eight targets for 134 yards in the Browns' 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Njoku paced the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a night when Amari Cooper (heel) was sidelined and Elijah Moore (head) left the game just before halftime. About the only blemishes on the tight end's night, which got off on the right foot with a 36-yard reception on his first grab, was his lost fumble early in the second quarter after a 15-yard catch and the the fact he wasn't on the receiving end of any of Joe Flacco's three touchdowns. Neverthless, Njoku's production was especially valuable considering it came on championship week for many fantasy leagues, and it also left him within 118 yards of his first 1,000-yard season going into the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bengals on Jan. 7.