Njoku, who caught two passes for 38 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers, finishes his rookie season with 32 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku and fellow tight end Seth DeValve spent much of the year splitting offensive snaps, yet Njoku showed numerous flashes that he is capable of being Cleveland's No. 1 tight end in 2018. He led the team with four touchdowns and was just one reception shy of tying for the second most. The rookie has a bright future, and his outlook will only improve if the Browns improve their offense this offseason.