Njoku caught four of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

A week after bringing in a career-high four catches, the rookie tight end duplicated that and set a new career high in receiving yards. Njoku also ended his six-week touchdown drought when he caught his fourth score of the season -- the most ever for a Browns' rookie tight end. He'll look to continue his hot streak next week versus the Packers.