Njoku (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the knee issue that resulted in Njoku's reps being capped Tuesday and Wednesday won't affect his availability for Saturday. Given that he's logged a 12-88-2 receiving line on 16 through his first two games with Deshaun Watson under center, Njoku should profile as one of the top fantasy options at tight end during the Week 15 slate.