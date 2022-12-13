The Browns listed Njoku (knee) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cleveland won't get back on the practice field until Wednesday, but because the team plays on Saturday in Week 15, the team had to issue its first official practice report Tuesday. Njoku may have his reps capped when the Browns actually return to the field Wednesday, but assuming he didn't suffer any setbacks with his knee during this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, the tight end should be good to go this weekend versus the Ravens. Njoku has demonstrated an early rapport with Deshaun Watson, finishing with 12 receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets since the quarterback debuted Week 13 against the Texans.