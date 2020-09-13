site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' David Njoku: Exits game with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Njoku was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Prior to his exit, Njoku hauled in all three of his targets for 50 yards and a TD. Added tight end snaps behind Austin Hooper are now available for Harrison Bryant and Stephen Carlson.
