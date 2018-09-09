Njoku departed Sunday's game against the Steelers in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear what's afflicting Njoku, but he was at least able to walk off the field under his own power. The Browns should provide an update on Njoku's condition after the game if he fails to check back into the contest for the team's subsequent offensive drives.

