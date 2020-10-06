Njoku (knee) is expected to return to the roster for Week 5's home game against the Colts, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the news that Njoku himself broke in a tweet. His return should mostly impact rookie Harrison Bryant, who has been playing the backup role to starter Austin Hooper. Cleveland has often used multiple tight ends, so there should still be opportunity for all three against an Indianapolis defense that has allowed just 71 yards to tight ends, the fewest in the NFL.