Njoku (ankle) is nursing a high-ankle sprain and further tests revealed Monday he is expected to miss 2-to-5 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski called Njoku week-to-week Monday, after the tight end was forced out of Sunday's 23-20 loss at Baltimore and spotted in a walking boot after the contest. It appears as though Njoku won't be a candidate to retake the field until after Cleveland's bye Week 9, and considering his 2-to-5 week timetable, the a stint on injured reserve could also be in play. Harrison Bryant stands to benefit from increased opportunities as long as Njoku is sidelined.