Njoku (knee) is expected to practice this week and play Sunday against the Bengals, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Njoku was sidelined for Week 13 due to a knee injury, marking his third absence over the past six weeks. However, the tight end is presumably feeling better and trending in the right direction to start Week 14. Nonetheless, fantasy managers should monitor Njoku's participation throughout prep to ensure he's still on track to suit up later in the week. When available, the 2017 first-round pick has been a consistent producer, totaling 41 receptions for 464 yards and two scores across nine appearances.