Njoku (arm/face) is in line to play Sunday against the Ravens,Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Per Russini, Njoku sustained burns on his arms and face from a fire pit accident ahead of the contest, and the team was concerned about the tight end's comfort wearing a helmet. It appears as though he'll give it a go Sunday, however, an outcome that will be confirmed either way when the Browns' inactives are posted prior to the team's 1:00 kickoff.