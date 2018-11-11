Browns' David Njoku: Expected to play Sunday
Njoku (knee/ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Njoku was a limited participant in practice all week, but should suit up for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Remains limited at practice•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Limited with knee and rib injuries•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Four catches Sunday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Avoids designation for Week 9•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Starts week limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...