Njoku recorded seven receptions on 15 targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Njoku quickly emerged as the favorite target of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as he doubled the targets of any other Browns pass catcher. The entire team's passing attack came in short areas of the field, so it's little surprise that Njoku's yards per target and yards per catch marks leave plenty to be desired. However, volume alone could be enough for Njoku to be productive if Thompson-Robinson continues to look for him as a safe dump-off option.