Browns' David Njoku: Feels ready to play
Njoku (wrist) said Wednesday that he feels healthy enough to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Njoku was cleared for full contact in his return to practice Wednesday, and the Browns have officially designated him as one of two players eligible to return from IR. The third-year pro appears to have a fair shot at retaking the field versus Miami on Sunday, in which case he'd reprise his role as Cleveland's No. 1 tight end, but the team could also opt to ease Njoku back into action and roll with Ricky Seals-Jones, Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson for another week. Njoku underwent wrist surgery about a month ago to expedite his recovery process, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
