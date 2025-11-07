Njoku could benefit from an injury to tight end Harold Fannin (hamstring), who was added to Cleveland's injury report Thursday.

Following a healthy session Wednesday, Fannin sat out Thursday's practice, which is something to monitor in the days leading up to Sunday's game against the Jets. Njoku and Fannin have been the leading targets for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, whose 4.9 yards per attempt is among the lowest in the league. In three games with Gabriel under center, Njoku has averaged seven targets, recorded six of his seven red-zone targets this season, and scored two touchdowns. While the Browns might tilt toward its running game against New York's suspect rush defense, which became weaker following the trade deadline, the theme coming out of practice this week has been about using the ground game to enhance the passing attack. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was named the team's new play caller Monday, was the tight ends coach in 2024, which could factor into his approach. One other bit of news regarding Njoku, The Athletic's Zac Jackson speculates that by not trading Njoku, who is in the final year of his contract, the Browns are hinting that he could be heavily involved in the offense the rest of the way and could be brought back in 2026.