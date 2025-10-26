Njoku caught four of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots.

After missing last week's game with a knee issue, Njoku returned to action and made a splash with an 11-yard TD catch from Dillon Gabriel in the fourth quarter. The veteran also saw rookie Harold Fannin hit paydirt as well, and the duo have emerged as Gabriel's most reliable options, at the expense of the team's wideouts. Njoku will rest up on the Browns' Week 9 bye before facing the Jets in Week 10.