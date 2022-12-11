Njoku caught seven of nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals. He added one rushing attempts for minus-2 yards.

After missing the previous game due to a knee injury, Njoku showed instant chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson in their first game together. The pair linked up for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Njoku's nine targets marked his second-highest total of the season. Njoku will look to build on this strong effort in Week 15 against the Ravens.