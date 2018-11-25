Njoku (knee) caught all five of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.

Njoku scored from six yards out on a wild play, as he attempted to hurdle a defender, got stuffed, but somehow managed to stay on his feet before getting pushed into the end zone. Cleveland's passing game powered down after the team took a 28-0 lead, so Njoku finished as the Browns' leading receiver, nudging out Antonio Callaway by one yard. The athletic tight end looks to be over the injury issues that had been slowing him down recently, so Njoku's stock is trending up ahead of a Week 13 meeting with Houston.