Njoku hauled in two of his four targets for 12 yards and a score in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.

The rookie tight end was only on the field for 39 percent of Cleveland's offensive plays but still managed to find paydirt for the second consecutive week when DeShone Kizer found him for a one-yard score just before halftime. Seth DeValve has now played more snaps than Njoku in two of the first three weeks, but Njoku's knack for the end zone is starting to become a trend, making him the Browns' tight end to own in deep/dynasty leagues.