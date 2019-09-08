Njoku caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.

Njoku scored a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cap one of two successful Browns drives in an otherwise ugly performance from the home team. After scoring four touchdowns in each of his first two NFL seasons, Njoku is hoping to establish himself as a greater threat near the goal line with opposing defenses also needing to focus on Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry. The tight end will hope to build on this trip to the end zone in Week 2 against the Jets.