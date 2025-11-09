Njoku caught both of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets.

Njoku's nine-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was his third touchdown in Njoku's last four games. He remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option due to the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin (hamstring), who had four catches for 44 yards Sunday. Up next for Njoku and the Browns is a Week 11 home game against the Ravens.