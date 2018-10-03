Njoku caught five of seven targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Raiders.

It's no surprise Njoku had his best game of the season during Baker Mayfield's first career start. Mayfield is capable of opening up the passing game significantly more than Tyrod Taylor (back), and that clearly aided Njoku, who posted season highs in receptions and yards. The second-year tight end will look to keep it going Sunday against the Ravens.