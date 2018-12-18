Njoku caught three passes (five targets) for 30 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Njoku's streak of disappointing games continued against the Broncos with yet another subpar performance. The tight end has produced 35 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five contests, as his rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield has been anything but reliable. He'll look to get back on track against a favorable matchup in the Bengals on Sunday.