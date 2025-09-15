Njoku brought in four of five targets for 40 yards in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Njoku tied for second in receptions and finished third in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Browns. Fellow tight end Harold Fannin still outpaced Njoku by one catch and eight receiving yards, however, although both players saw the same number of targets. It appears clear each will retain meaningful roles in the offense for the time being, and Njoku will head into a Week 3 home matchup against the Packers with a 7-77-0 receiving line on 11 targets.