Browns' David Njoku: Four catches Sunday
Njoku secured four of five targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Njoku was able to bounce back against the Chiefs after a Week 8 performance that ended with zero receptions, though he finished tied for fourth on the team in targets. The second-year tight end has 35 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns on the season, but has yet to eclipse 70 yards in a single game, and if Duke Johnson -- who led the team in targets, catches and yards -- continues to be Baker Mayfield's favorite pass catcher in Cleveland's new offense, Njoku's value could ultimately suffer.
