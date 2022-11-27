Njoku secured five of seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Njoku's day was mostly pedestrian until he recorded an impressive 12-yard touchdown grab in the back of the end zone with 32 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Njoku notably saw five more targets than fellow tight end Harrison Bryant, who'd taken on a larger role during his teammate's recent absence with an ankle injury. Njoku's trip to the end zone was his first since Week 3 and only his second of the season, giving him some momentum going into Deshaun Watson's debut as the starting quarterback against the Texans in Week 13.