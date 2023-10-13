Njoku (hand) is participating in practice Friday and is expected to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku is practicing for the first time this week after suffering burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident last week. Cabot previously reported that the tight end is trending in the wrong direction for Week 6, but he hasn't yet been ruled out to take on San Francisco. In the event that Njoku is ultimately sidelined, though, Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant will stand to work as Cleveland's top tight ends.