The Browns are exercising their fifth-year option on Njoku, who was a first-round pick in 2017, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

General manager Andrew Berry suggested in February that this would likely be the decision, but it no longer seemed like a sure thing after the Browns signed Austin Hooper and drafted Harrison Bryant in the fourth round. A fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only, so this doesn't actually ensure Njoku will be under contract beyond 2020. While trade rumors figure to persist, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram relays that Berry has been adamant about Njoku being part of the big-picture plan in Cleveland. New head coach Kevin Stefanski is coming over from Minnesota, where his 2019 Vikings offense used 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs) at the second-highest rate in the league, per NFL.com's Michael Fabiano. Given their deep group of tight ends as well as the shaky depth behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at wide receiver, the 2020 Browns likely will rely on multi-TE formations on early downs.